Passengers lined up inside the plane to take photos with the former CEO; some people shouted “Come back, Bolsonaro!”

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was received this Monday morning (8.Jul.2024) with applause and shouts of “myth” on a plane when boarding from Navegantes (SC) to São Paulo. Some passengers lined up inside the plane to take photos with the former Chief Executive.

Supporters also shouted “Bolsonaro is back” It is “Come back captain” inside the flight. The former president was in Balneário Camboriú (SC) for a Cpac (Annual Conference of Conservative Political Action) event.

Watch (1min11s):