Former president will sleep at the home of the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado; should follow in the state on Saturday (15.jul)

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) received a standing ovation from supporters as he left a procedure at the dentist earlier this Friday evening (July 14, 2023), in Goiânia. O Power360 found out that the former chief executive will sleep at the state governor’s house, Ronaldo Caiado (Brazil Union).

Earlier, Bolsonaro had already met with Caiado and the former federal deputy Major Victor Hugo (PL-GO), at Palácio das Esmeraldas, seat of the Goiás Executive. The former president arrived for the meeting around 11:00 am and stayed until 3:00 pm.

According to the advice of the former Chief Executive, he made the trip to go to the dentist. As he left the office, he was greeted by hundreds of supporters, who even shouted “myth”.

Bolsonaro spoke with supporters and took pictures with some. Due to the number of people present, the Military Police of Goiás needed to assist in the departure of the former president.

Watch (5min58s):