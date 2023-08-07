Former president published a video on social networks in which he is called “Mito” when leaving the establishment; watch

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was applauded this Sunday afternoon (6.Aug.2023) when leaving the restaurant Beira Lago Gallery, in the Setor de Clubes Esportivos Sul, an upscale neighborhood in Brasília. to the screams of “Myth”, the former chief executive waved to supporters. He was accompanied by his son, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), and his granddaughter, Georgia.

Watch (31s):