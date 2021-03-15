“Bolsonaro It is a log of irresponsible. We have a border with them and well, that variant has arrived. Everything depends on you … you have to take care of yourself, “said Nicolás Maduro, blaming the president of Brazil for the spread of the Brazilian strain in Venezuela.

In his address to the nation this Sunday night, Maduro decreed a sanitary fence in Caracas, Vargas, Miranda and Bolívar for introducing themselves 56 cases new ones infected with the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, detailed the vice president Delcy Rodriguez by radio and television network.

“The Brazilian variant can reinfect us. We have to take care of ourselves,” Rodríguez said.

A health worker performs a rapid test during a day to detect the Brazilian variant in Caracas. Photo: Xinhua

Maduro explained that the sanitary fence decreed in the four federal entities “implies declare us in emergency to open up new hospital capacities, especially intensive care capacities. “

“We are going to maintain the perfect 7 + 7 and we are going to decree a special sanitary fence with partial and limited flexibility in Caracas, Miranda, Vargas and Bolívar and we are evaluating,” Maduro announced.

After a year of pandemic, Venezuela presents 145,000 cases of infected, 137,000 recovered and 1,430 deceased.

It is one of the countries with official figures lowest in the world, that Maduro justifies it to the success of the “7 for 7 days” model, which implies a week of lockdown alternated with another one of flexible opening, while the former Minister of Health, José Luis Oletta attributes it to the isolation of the country and the concealment of real figures for lack of hospital care and medical supplies.

At this time the country faces a rebound in the pandemic and the hospitals in Caracas exceeded their capacity to care for patients with covid-19.

“Patients visit various health centers to be treated and there is no capacity,” denounced Mauro Zambrano, union leader of hospitals and clinics in Caracas, published the newspaper El Nacional.

