By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital on the outskirts of Orlando, Florida, on Monday with abdominal pain and doctors are investigating a possible new obstruction or intestinal adhesions, a source close to the Bolsonaro family said. .

A second source linked to the former president’s family confirmed the hospitalization, but said that the case “is not worrying”. The news of Bolsonaro’s hospitalization in Orlando was initially released by columnist Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper O Globo.

Bolsonaro, 67, has a history of hospitalizations since he was stabbed in the abdomen during the 2018 election campaign. He has had six surgeries since then, four of them directly linked to the stabbing.

The former president has already presented cases of adhesion and intestinal obstruction in the recent past.

The hospitalization takes place a day after Bolsonaro’s radical supporters invaded and destroyed the Planalto Palace and the buildings of Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in anti-democratic acts that call for a coup against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro, who never fully acknowledged the PT’s victory and made gestures to encourage the pro-coup movement that emerged since then, has been in Florida since December 30. He traveled two days before Lula’s inauguration, so as not to participate in the power transfer ceremony.

The former president’s presence in the US state has become a problem for US President Joe Biden, who has been under pressure to send him back to Brazil.