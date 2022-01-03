The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, poses in the hospital, after being admitted for abdominal pain, for a photo that he tweeted this Monday. RR. H.H.

Jair Bolsonaro, president of Brazil, has had to interrupt his Christmas holidays due to intestinal pain that has led him to the hospital. The president flew to São Paulo early Monday morning, where he has been admitted. “They will do more analysis for me for a possible surgery for internal obstruction in the abdominal region,” he himself said on social networks. Bolsonaro suffers various consequences of the stabbing that a mental patient who claimed to act in the name of God gave him in the abdomen during the 2018 electoral campaign and has undergone surgery four times.

The president has said that he began to feel bad on Sunday after eating. He was on the coast of the southern state of Santa Catarina with his wife and daughter. From there he traveled first by helicopter and then by plane to São Paulo, to the Nova Star hospital, where he was treated in the past for similar crises.

Upon arrival, at three in the morning, they placed a nasogastric tube. He is waiting for the doctor who operated on him after the stabbing, and who has followed him ever since, to return from his vacation. The doctor was in the Bahamas islands, according to the newspaper Folha de São Paulo.

The health center has reported that the patient “is stable, undergoing treatment and will be reevaluated this morning by Dr. Antônio Luiz de Vasconcellos Macedo’s team. At the moment, there is no discharge forecast, ”according to a statement.

Abdominal discomfort has forced the president to shorten a vacation that was going to end this Monday and that has been involved in controversy because he has not interrupted them to travel to Bahia, which has suffered serious floods with thirty deaths, they have left homeless thousands of people and hundreds of thousands affected.

The far-rightist has spent all vacations being seen on the beach, riding a jet ski, an image that contrasts with the hardships of those affected by the heavy rains in Bahia.

AME6380. ITAMBÉ (BRAZIL), 12/27/2021.- People observe their houses destroyed by floods caused by rains today, in the city of Itambé, in the state of Bahia (Brazil). The heavy rains that have hit northeastern Brazil since the end of November have left at least 18 dead, 286 injured and 2 missing, in addition to some 16,000 victims, only in the state of Bahia, according to this Monday’s report from regional authorities. EFE / Felipe Iruatã

Felipe Iruatã (EFE)

Given the criticism, he has argued that from the beginning he sent several ministers there and that the federal government provided emergency funds. The controversy worsened when the federal government decided to reject the offer of help from the Argentine Executive, which intended to send 10 white helmets, specialized in logistics and psychological care.

With Brazil starting an electoral year, everything is read in a political key. Both the refusal to visit Bahia, one of the states governed by Lula da Silva’s Workers Party, and to receive the help offered by the government of the leftist Alberto Fernández.

Bolsonaro has stressed that this is his second hospital admission with similar symptoms caused by the stabbing that Adelio Bispo inflicted on him a month before the first round of the elections, following, as stated, divine orders. The attack removed him from the debates and skyrocketed his popularity.

The justice considered that Bispo’s serious psychiatric problems make him unimpeachable and that is why he was acquitted of attempting against Bolsonaro’s life. Anyway, he is incarcerated in a prison because he is considered a risk to himself and others. Authorities will reassess his mental health in the middle of next year, according to the magazine. Veja.

