After joining the PL at the end of last year, President Jair Bolsonaro focuses on the choice of a candidate for vice president. With the potential to displease the allied associations, the president called the decision-making power in the case to himself and wants to have the final word. In recent weeks, Bolsonaro has again talked about reissuing the presence of a four-star general to compose the ticket.

During the year-end festivities, the president addressed the process of choosing the vice president more than once, and, on the 6th, he gave signs that the articulations should be accelerated for the announcement of his candidacy. But he was cautious: “If you announce a deputy too soon, from such a party, the others get upset with you”.

Bolsonaro is most likely to suggest to one of the Centrão acronyms the affiliation of someone he trusts, according to a government leader. It would be a new name in the party, instead of picking one of the cadres already affiliated to the legend.

The alliance is already outlined, with PL, PP, Republicans and PTB. Government members are betting that the PP, the largest of the four, will take the position of deputy, due to the weight of the party in terms of national structure, radio and TV exposure time and funds from electoral and party funds.

“No one knows (who it will be), except the president himself, as it will be his choice,” says Pastor Marco Feliciano (PL-SP), one of Bolsonaro’s closest deputies.

The Republicans “run out,” according to a government senator with access to the negotiations. In public, the party’s leadership, however, tries to get rid of the interest in the vacancy, but important names have already acknowledged that there are complaints about the smaller space given until now to the acronym, linked to the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God.

To work, this plan must be tied up until the beginning of April, in time for the chosen one (or the chosen one) to join with the advance required by law – six months before the first round. If he chooses a minister, he must leave office within the same period.

There are at least four of Bolsonaro’s kitchen listed. Defense Ministers Walter Braga Netto; Communications, Fabio Faria; Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves; and the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães. Only Faria has a mandate as a federal deputy and chose to join the PP.

The political task is considered by Bolsonaro clan advisors to be as delicate as the choice of party, marked by comings and goings. Last month, Bolsonaro talked about having a deputy capable of adding votes and said that the ideal would be “a Northeastern or Minas Gerais”. He also stated that he was talking to possible names, privately, and working on the option of “a four-star general”.

Bolsonaro also sent mixed signals about the current vice, Hamilton Mourão (PRTB), previously considered a discarded piece. Mourão was already getting organized to run for the Senate, but the president now says he can be vice again. When questioned, Mourão said he will wait for the president’s final choice. “I await his decision,” he said.

Members of the Bolsonar political core believe that he should opt for someone who broadens his spectrum of social insertion. Instead of a military one, a name coming from another segment of society. The common place is to choose a woman, evangelical and northeastern.

In fact, having a general was not the first option even in 2018. Bolsonaro even invited former senator and gospel singer Magno Malta (PL-ES) at the time, but he declined.

The most speculated name behind the scenes of the barracks today is Minister Braga Netto, Bolsonaro’s intervener, who conveys the president’s wishes to the Armed Forces’ summit and pressures to other Powers, as when he threatened the holding of the elections, revealed by Estadão.

The minister has no political skills, nor a good reception among party leaders. It would be, in the view of the military, someone loyal to the president and who could shield an impeachment. Even among the uniformed, Braga Netto is not mentioned as the first option, either in the active officership or in the reserve generalship. The thesis is that he does not add votes outside the barracks.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

