In a meeting video obtained by the PF, the former president says that anyone who did not follow the speech should deal directly with him

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) instructed, during a July 2022 meeting, that all of its government ministers repeat the theory that the Brazilian electoral system is rigged in their speeches. The video had its confidentiality overturned by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) this Friday (9.Feb.2024).

In the record obtained by the PF (Federal Police), the former head of the Executive asks the leaders of the ministries present at the meeting to deal directly with him if they did not want to follow the guidelines.

“From now on, I want every minister to say what I'm going to say here and what I'm going to show. If the minister doesn’t want to talk, he’ll have to talk to me because he doesn’t want to talk”said Bolsonaro.

The former president continues his speech with a tone of threat of dismissal: “if there is no argument to give me back what I'm going to show, I won't want to talk to this minister. It’s in the wrong place”.

Watch (1min21s):

In Bolsonaro's assessment, the strategy would be necessary to guarantee his victory in the 2022 elections. The then head of the Executive also declared that, whoever thought otherwise, would have a “Average IQ”.

“If you think I'm going to get 70% of the votes and I'm going to win, like I did in 2018, and I'm going to prove it [inaudível], the guy is in the wrong place. There is no one here with an average IQ. Everyone here, I think is in the 5% of smartest or most successful people in Brazil”, declared during the meeting.

UNDERSTAND

The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes removed the confidentiality of the video that supported the Tempus Veritatis operation on Thursday (Feb 8, 2024) against Bolsonaro, members of his government and allies.

O Power360 He contacted Fabio Wajngarten, Bolsonaro's lawyer, to ask if he would like to comment on the video and the Federal Police's interpretation.

He said it was a “persecution” and that the images available are a “clear and objective demonstration” that the former president “Never agreed or supported anything that was not republican”.

Watch the video (1h2min26s):

Read more about the July 5, 2022 meeting: