06/23/2023 – 8:52 am

Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) insinuated this Thursday, 22, that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is linked to a criminal faction, without presenting evidence, to refute the accusations of which he is the target in the Superior Court Elections (TSE). The Court has begun hearing the action that could make him ineligible for eight years for abuse of political power and misuse of the media. Justice Minister Flávio Dino reacted.

“I’m not here attacking the TSE, far from it. But the rationale is an unbelievable thing: met with ambassadors. The other guy, last year, met with the cream of the PCC (First Command of the Capital) in Complexo do Alemão, in Rio de Janeiro. And he will now meet with the cream of the Foro de São Paulo as well. There is no comparison between us”, said the former president, in Porto Alegre, without naming Lula.

Bolsonaro has already referred to the petista on other occasions as “the guy”. In October 2022, during an evangelical service at the Igreja Mundial do Poder de Deus, in São Paulo, during the election campaign, he cited his opponent as “that guy with 9 fingers”.

This Thursday, the former president questioned the action on trial at the Electoral Court, which deals with the meeting he held with about 70 ambassadors, in June 2022. The then Chief Executive presented a never-proven thesis that the Brazilian electoral system it’s flawed. The court examines whether there was abuse of political power and misuse of the media at the meeting.

In October last year, during the election campaign, Lula visited influencers and representatives of social movements in Complexo do Alemão, in Rio de Janeiro. A cap that Lula wore at the event with the acronym “CPX” – which means “complex” – became a “termite” in the rhetoric released by Bolsonaristas. The term is not linked to trafficking.

Dino contests statement

In a press conference held at the Ministry of Justice, Dino confronted Bolsonaro’s accusations, stating that the former president tries to link President Lula’s government with criminal organizations as a strategy to escape legal punishment.

“We believe that the former president of the Republic must maintain serenity, must maintain the possible decency and be accountable to the police and the Judiciary. But don’t try, once again, to resort to this low and vile ruse of linking President Lula’s government to the PCC, the Comando Vermelho and any other gang,” said Dino.

Minister Flávio Dino was also the target of similar disinformation by supporters of the former president. In March of this year, when the minister was at Complexo da Maré, also in Rio, to participate in the launch of a bulletin on security data, the head of Justice was linked to conspiracy theories by Bolsonarists who try to relate him to the crime. organized.

At the time, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) questioned, on his social networks, that Dino was able to enter the community "with only two cars and without exchanging fire". In the post, the parliamentarian suggested the involvement of Dino and Lula "with organized crime in Rio".
























