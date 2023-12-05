Bolsonaro informs Moraes that he will leave the country to inaugurate Milei

His former special cabinet advisor, Colonel Marcelo Costa Câmara, also sent a petition to the STF minister; will be out from December 7th to 11th

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sent this Tuesday (Dec 5, 2023) a petition to the minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes, in which he informs that he will be out of the country from December 7th to 11th. The justification is to go to the inauguration of the elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, which will take place on Sunday (Dec 10).

In the document, Bolsonaro stated that the petition was sent “in consideration of ongoing investigations and with deep respect” to the Court. He is being investigated in investigations being processed by the Supreme Court. Here’s the complete of the petition (PDF – 407 kB).

Bolsonaro’s former special cabinet advisor, Marcelo Costa Câmara, also sent a petition to Moraes with the same justification. He stated in the document that he will be accompanied by Bolsonaro and will use the identity to travel, “you don’t need a passport for that”. Here’s the complete (PDF – 359 kB).

In the document sent to the minister, Bolsonaro also said that he will use his identity document for the trip to Argentina and that the trip to the inauguration will take place “invitation from the president-elect himself”, Javier Milei.

The former president stated that he was “available to respond to any summons or legal action, if necessary, before or after the aforementioned period of absence”.

Both Bolsonaro and Câmara attached round-trip tickets to the petition, as well as the itinerary and details of the trip.

