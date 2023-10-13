Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/10/2023 – 10:38

Influencer and parliamentary advisor Karol Eller, supporter of former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL), died on Thursday, 12, in São Paulo, at the age of 36. The information was confirmed by right-wing politicians and by a publication made hours later on the influencer’s own social networks.

Karol Eller was in Brasília on January 8th, when he broadcast the coup acts on the internet.

She categorically denied involvement in or support for vandalism. She was known for her activism in favor of Jair Bolsonaro. She also had a close relationship with the former president’s children.

Her presence at the events resulted in her losing her position in the office of the Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC) agency in Rio de Janeiro. Later, in March 2023, she was hired as a special advisor to São Paulo state deputy Paulo Mansur (PL).

Openly homosexual, Karol was often cited by right-wing politicians to deny accusations of homophobia.

In July, she joined the PL at an event at Alesp that was attended by Bolsonaro.

The influencer had plans for the 2024 municipal elections. The party treated her as “an outstanding young leader in defense of right-wing politics and the Bolsonaro government”.

Last month, the young woman converted to the Christian faith and released a statement stating that she had renounced “homosexual practice, vices and the desires of the flesh to live Christ”. The announcement was made after a religious retreat.

The death generated consternation among Bolsonarian political leaders. “I received with great sadness the news of Karol Eller’s death, a person with a gigantic heart, a great woman. I ask for respect for Karol’s story and prayers for her soul and everyone’s comfort. May God receive her!”, wrote senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ).

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) published a black and white photo with the influencer. “With great regret I just received the news of Karol Eller’s passing. May God in his infinite kindness comfort family and friends, he will be missed here!”, she said.

Deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) was one of the first to confirm the death. “I write this practically without strength, but unfortunately Karol Eller died. May the Lord comfort the lives of your family members,” said Ferreira.

Kiosk attack

In December 2019, Karol was attacked at a kiosk on Barra da Tijuca beach, in the west zone of Rio. The influencer was accompanied by her girlfriend and was reportedly the victim of a homophobic attack. The attacker attacked her with punches and kicks, leaving the young woman with a disfigured face.

As shown by the EstadãoInitially, the Civil Police investigated the case as homophobia, however the direction of the investigation changed when the case’s delegate, Adriana Belém, concluded that it was the YouTuber who initiated the attacks after listening to those involved in the case.

Before his death was confirmed, Karol Eller’s Instagram profile published messages with statements such as “I lost the war” and “I fought for my country”.