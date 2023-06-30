From a candidate defeated by a handful of votes to a former president excluded from any electoral race and for the next eight years, Brazil is also somewhat astonished at the sudden political decline of Jair Bolsonaro. The Supreme Electoral Court decreed his incapacitation from elections until 2030 by accepting the complaint presented by a left-wing party that refers to a meeting held by Bolsonaro when he was still in office with about thirty foreign ambassadors. In that meeting, which took place last year on the eve of the electoral campaign, the then president questioned the solidity of the Brazilian electoral system, based on electronic ballot boxes. He had argued, in front of the astonished audience of diplomatic representatives that the computerized machines that have been used for 20 years in Brazil were not hacker-proof and that there were well-founded suspicions of a conspiracy by the left to prevent him from reaching a second term . Very serious accusations, made without a shred of proof, and which served to fuel the thesis of the conspiracy so dear to the universe of the Bolsonarismo fake news network. An all-Brazilian story, but with strong similarities to what happened in the United States. On the strenuousness of Donald Trump, even Bolsonaro has not fully acknowledged his narrow defeat remedied by Lula da Silva who defeated him in the runoff at the end of October last year by a difference of two million votes out of a total of almost 120 million. The faithful of the “captain” camped in front of the army barracks to ask for a military coup, he went to Florida two days before the inauguration of Lula and did nothing to prevent the assault on the buildings of Brasilia last eight January. Fake news, allegations of fraud without proof and finally Capitol Hill in a tropical sauce, while the newly elected Lula tried to organize his base of allies to ward off the blow against possible new popular uprisings or attempted coups. For the electoral judges, Bolsonaro’s speech to the ambassadors exposed the fragility of Brazilian democracy in the eyes of the whole world, an even more serious fact because it was a president in full exercise of his functions who committed it. Bolsonaro has always minimized the gravity of his statements, yesterday he said that he felt he was facing a “political firing squad” and that freedom of opinion was being tried. His lawyers have announced that they will present an appeal to the Supreme Court but it is practically impossible that the decision will be reversed because the judges of the highest Brazilian court are mostly hostile to him. The problems are not over for him. Bolsonaro is involved in dozens of investigations for his work during the pandemic, for his decisions relating to the Amazon. Without immunity and without the possibility of looking for a lifesaver in next year’s mid-term elections (voting for municipal elections and renewing part of the Senate), today he finds himself alone before justice, while his right-wing allies are already thinking of new leadership for the future. Some of them have also organized a meeting to prepare a fund for court costs. The denier captain will now have to fight in the courtrooms.