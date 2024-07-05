Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/05/2024 – 14:12

The Federal Police (PF) indicted this Thursday, 4, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and 11 other allies in the case involving Saudi jewels, revealed by State. Former ministers and political allies have come out in defense of the former president, claiming that he is a victim of persecution.

The investigation charges the former president with embezzlement, criminal association and money laundering through illegal sales. Together, the sentences range from 10 to 32 years in prison.

Flavio Bolsonaro, Eduardo and Carlos: ‘Persecution’

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) said on X (formerly Twitter) that the indictment of the former president is a “blatant and blatant persecution” of Jair Bolsonaro. The senator claimed that the gifts given to the former president were returned to the federal government’s assets, and that there was no “damage to the public treasury.”

He suggested bias in the investigators’ actions, stating that a group within the Federal Police was “handpicked” for the investigations. Flávio’s text was replicated by federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) and Rio de Janeiro city councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (PL).

Sóstenes Cavalcante: ‘Total solidarity’

Federal deputy Sóstenes Cavalcante (PL-RJ) replicated the text published by Flávio Bolsonaro on his X profile. In addition, he stated that the PF indictment is “pure persecution” and reinforced his “total and unrestricted solidarity” with the former president.

“They do everything, but all of Brazil knows that Jair Bolsonaro is not corrupt,” suggested Cavalcante.

Ciro Nogueira: ‘Good man’

Senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), former chief minister of Jair Bolsonaro’s Civil House, stated that the former president is “a good man” of unsurpassed character and honesty among Brazilians. “He may be equal to Bolsonaro, but more (‘good’ and honest)… It’s impossible,” stated Nogueira at the X.

Rogerio Marinho: ‘Precedent’ for Lula

Senator Rogério Marinho (PL-RN), former minister of Bolsonaro and leader of the Opposition in the Senate, said that this Thursday’s indictment is a worrying “precedent” for President Luiz Inácio da Lula (PT), as the PT member was also involved in a legal imbroglio over gifts given to him between 2003 and 2010.

As the project showed Check it outin partnership with the Estadão ChecksMarinho’s insinuation is misleading. In 2016, the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) audited the collection of gifts received by Lula and former president Dilma Rousseff (PT).

After a thorough investigation, the Court of Auditors determined the location and incorporation into the Union’s assets of 568 items given to Lula and 144 items given to Dilma. Until then, there was no clarity in the legislation regarding the destination of these assets.

According to the TCU, this order was complied with by the PT members. Only eight items from Lula’s collection were not located. According to records from the Presidential Private Collection Information System (Infoap), the gifts in Lula’s possession were estimated at R$11,748.40. This amount, according to the TCU, was returned to the Union in 10 installments of R$1,174.84.

Sérgio Moro: ‘Difference in treatment’

Senator Sérgio Moro (União Brasil-PR), former judge of Operation Lava Jato and former Minister of Justice under Jair Bolsonaro, downplayed the “difference in treatment” between the former president and Lula. The former judge alluded to the case of the containers and recalled that, on this occasion, Lula was not indicted for embezzlement, “given the ambiguity of the law” in force.

“There is a notable difference in treatment between similar situations,” said Moro.

Gustavo Gayer: ‘PF has become Gestapo’

Federal deputy Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO) compared the PF to the Gestapo, the secret police of the Nazi regime. According to the federal deputy, the Brazilian PF, under orders from Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, works to persecute political opponents. “They are desperate to wear down the political leader who brings millions to the streets,” said Gayer.