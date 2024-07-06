Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/07/2024 – 20:15

Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that he “will not back down” even with ongoing investigations by the Federal Police (PF) against him. “Although the PF came to my house three times, today I already have 300 or so cases still pending. It’s worth it. We will not back down,” he said.

The statement was made at the closing ceremony of the first day of the Action and Conservative Policy Conference (CPAC Brazil), this Saturday, the 6th. Asked by State Regarding the indictment by the Federal Police, Bolsonaro was evasive: “I’m speaking live to TV Globo”. The former president was accused of involvement in the attempt to sell jewelry he received as head of government of Saudi Arabia, a case revealed by State.

During his speech, Bolsonaro once again questioned the processes that made him ineligible, reinforced his criticism of the bill that aims to regulate social media and said that he “sense[ed]” the coup acts that took place on January 8th of last year.

“Imagine if on December 30, 2022 I hadn’t left Brazil, with January 8 happening, where would I be at a time like this? I didn’t know what was going to happen, but I had a feeling that something bad was coming,” he said.

He spoke after former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL), who criticized the current First Lady, Janja da Silva. “Some (First Ladies) have a vocation for working, others for traveling,” she said. Michelle once again called for more participation of right-wing women in politics.

Bolsonaro gave his inaugural speech on Saturday morning. In his first speech, he ignored the accusations against him in his first speech after being indicted by the Federal Police in the Saudi jewelry case.

In a brief speech, he criticized the PT, which he called the “party of fraud,” and the press, specifically Rede Globo. “I have no ambition for power, I am obsessed with Brazil, regardless of any other issues that hinder us,” he said.

He also said he is available to be interviewed live on a television channel, but he did not mention that it would be Globo. “If you think they are going to wear me down, social media has given us the freedom. It will be the biggest audience in the history of this television channel.”

Bolsonaro cried when he watched a video in his honor. Bolsonaro was moved to tears when he heard the audience sing “I am Brazilian/with great pride/with great love.”

The first day of lectures at CPAC Brazil was marked mainly by the tone of electoral advice for candidates running for mayor and city council in the upcoming municipal elections. Political commentator Caio Coppola, for example, gave communication tips to the audience. One of the slides was titled “the three pillars of winning campaigns.”

Already elected parliamentarians shared experiences from past campaigns and constantly highlighted the importance of Bolsonarism occupying Municipal Chambers and City Halls to support Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) pre-candidacy for president in 2026.

Although he is ineligible, they made a point of emphasizing that the former president is still the group’s first choice for the Planalto Palace and criticized allied governors who want to position themselves as Bolsonaro’s successors in the next election.