On the 13th day of the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva government, Jair Bolsonaro updated his status on social networks and stopped presenting himself as president of the country. In their profiles, the description changed from “President of the Federative Republic of Brazil” to “Candidate for re-election with number 22? for “38th President of the Federative Republic of Brazil”. In the profile photo, however, there are still the descriptions “president”, “vice: Braga Netto” and the number 22.

This Friday, the 13th, the day Bolsonaro updated his status on the networks, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), accepted the request made by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to investigate whether the former president incited coup acts. On Sunday, the 8th, Bolsonaro’s radical supporters invaded the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Supreme Court.

Bolsonaro, reclusive since his defeat in the elections, is in the United States. He arrived in Orlando on December 30 of last year and did not participate in Lula’s inauguration ceremony on January 1.

The former president continues to make daily publications about actions during his term, from 2019 to 2022. This Saturday, Bolsonaro ignored the arrest of his former Minister of Justice and ally Anderson Torres and published a video with speeches by former Minister of Economy Paulo Guedes, in which he criticizes previous administrations and praises the economic results of his administration.

The former president’s son, Carlos Bolsonaro, also ignored Torres’ arrest and posted a video with old lines by President Lula and other PT members, which he called “absurd”.