Document obtained by the newspaper “O Globo” indicates that the government prepared a draft to comply with TCU’s decision on the personal collection of presidents

the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) failed to present a proposal for a decree to limit the items included in the personal collection of the President of the Republic 3 months before receiving the jewelry valued at BRL 16.5 million from Saudi Arabia. The information is from the newspaper The globe.

According to the report, the document also determined that the items received “as a result of current diplomatic relations” could not remain in the president’s private collection.

The proposal would aim to meet the recommendations made by the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União) in 2016, which determined that all documents and gifts received by the Presidents of the Republic should be incorporated into the Union’s assets. The text was not signed by Bolsonaro and therefore did not take effect.

The draft determined that the former chief executive could not include in his collection any gift received during events with heads of state, whether on visits abroad or meetings in Brazil. The exception would be for items of a personal nature.

The report mentions that the text was prepared by the Civil House, at the time commanded by Ciro Nogueira, through the Special Secretariat for Legal Affairs of the Presidency. However, during the Bolsonaro government, the portfolio was subordinated to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic.

O Power360 contacted the former minister’s office, which did not confirm the existence of the draft.

Last week, the newspaper The State of São Paulo exposed the case in which a representative of the former president’s government tried to enter Brazil with jewelry valued at R$ 16.5 million, without declaring them to the Federal Revenue Service. The items would be a gift from the government of Saudi Arabia to the then first lady. Michelle Bolsonaro.

The set consisted of:

to paste;

ring;

clock;

diamond earrings with a certificate of authenticity from the Chopard brand.

The pieces were seized at the Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo, when they were found in the backpack of an advisor to the then minister. Bento Albuquerque (Minas e Energia), who was with the federal government entourage in the Middle East, in October 2021.

On Monday (6.Mar), the Federal Revenue Service said it should analyze the entry of a 2nd set of jewels into the country.

The IRS claims that “will take the appropriate measures within the scope of its competences for the clarification and compliance with customs legislation, without prejudice to analysis and clarification regarding the destination of the good”.

The delivery document of the items to the collection (full – 158 KB) indicates that the 2nd set is composed of:

1 masbaha (kind of rosary);

1 watch with leather bracelet;

1 pair of cufflinks;

1 pen; It is

1 ring.

O Power360 contacted the Bolsonaros’ defense to request a manifestation regarding the case. Frederick Wassef, who represents the former president, said he would not speak about the case.