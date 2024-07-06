Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/07/2024 – 13:36

Former President Jair Bolsonaro ignored the accusations against him in his first speech after being indicted by the Federal Police in the Saudi jewelry case, revealed by Estadão in March last year. In a brief speech, he criticized the PT, which he called the “party of scams” ​​and the press, specifically Rede Globo.

Bolsonaro’s speech opened the Action and Conservative Policy Conference (CPAC Brazil) on the morning of Saturday, the 6th, in Balneário Camboriú. “I have no ambition for power, I am obsessed with Brazil, despite any other issues that hinder us,” he said.

He also said he is available to be questioned live on a television channel, but did not mention that it would be Globo. “If you think they are going to wear me down, the networks” was Bolsonaro’s first public statement since he was indicted by the Federal Police on Thursday, the 4th, for the alleged crimes of embezzlement, criminal association and money laundering in the case of the Saudi jewelry. The Police pointed out evidence that the former president and 11 allies, also indicted, ‘acted to divert high-value gifts received by the former president due to his position to later be sold abroad’.

Bolsonaro’s speech opened CPAC Brazil, a conservative event that will have Javier Milei, the ultra-liberal president of Argentina, as the main attraction of its fifth edition.

The other opening speeches, which followed Bolsonaro’s, attempted to mobilize the audience and convey the idea that Bolsonarism will return to power in 2026. The former head of the Executive also said that the right will be “even more united” after the event, at which point the audience called for “Bolsonaro to come back.” He is ineligible and could not, at this time, run in the 2026 election.

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), one of the organizers of CPAC Brazil, said that the conference will be a turning point. “We will return to power. We will not stop, we will not rush, we will not back down,” he declared.

Host, the governor of Santa Catarina, Jorginho Mello (PL-SC) celebrated that the state has the lowest number of Bolsa Família beneficiaries in the country and attributed the local quality of life to the fact that the PT has never run the state government.

The organization announced that the gates of Expocentro, the event’s headquarters, would open at 7:15 am, but there was a delay and entry was only allowed around 8 am. Some of the public waiting at the site waited in the rain.

The report of the State witnessed a man with a suitcase who managed to bypass the metal detector search. He asked the security guard a question, which he did not know how to answer and told him to go to the desk where the public is registered. Another man who was in line warned the security guard that the young man had not been searched and expressed concern that he was a leftist “infiltrator.” Nothing was done.

Balneário Camboriú hosts conservative event with Bolsonaro and Milei

Balneário Camboriú has 140 thousand inhabitants, is located north of the capital Florianópolis and gave 75% of the votes to Jair Bolsonaro in the 2022 election and should be the “fourth headquarters” of the clan, since Jair Renan Bolsonaro (PL-SC), fourth son of the former president, will run for the City Council.

Meanwhile, his brothers are linked to addresses in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasília, the main centers of national power.

Tickets for the event were sold for R$250 and sold out. The link for the online broadcast is sold on the CPAC website for R$21.90, however, the link offered was tested by the Estadão team on Saturday morning and was down. At the same time, the event organizers made a free broadcast available on YouTube, despite announcing on their website that access to the broadcast would be available upon purchase.

Milei, who participated in the conference in 2021 in the city of Campinas (SP), still as a deputy, is expected to arrive in the city at 10 pm this Saturday, when he is expected to participate in a dinner with Bolsonaro, governors Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos-SP) and Jorginho Mello (PL-SC), pro-Bolsonaro deputies from all over Brazil and businessmen.

The Argentine will not meet with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), which is considered a breach of diplomatic protocol. Last week, the PT member said that the Argentine president should apologize for the “nonsense” he said about him and Brazil. Milei, however, repeated that Lula is a “communist” and “corrupt”.

On Friday, Argentine government spokesman Manuel Adorni, who will also attend the event, said that Milei will not meet with Lula because his agenda in Santa Catarina is a “priority” for him. The leader of the neighboring country canceled his participation in the Mercosur Summit, which will be held on Monday, the 8th, in Paraguay.

Milei is expected to give the closing speech of the event on Sunday. He is expected to stay at the same hotel where Bolsonaro and his allies are staying, on Avenida Atlântica. Brazilian and Argentine flags were hung in the entrance hall.

CPAC was created in 1974 in the USA and its Brazilian version has been held since 2019. The organizers in the country are the Instituto Conservador Liberal, chaired by lawyer Sérgio Santana, and federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro.

The event aims to highlight conservative and far-right leaders from South American countries. The strategy also involves politicians from the United States and European countries where right-wing extremists have risen to power in recent years, such as Poland, Hungary and the Netherlands.

Politicians from these countries will also be present at CPAC. The organization, however, has highlighted the speeches by Chilean José Antonio Kast, a far-right politician who is expected to attempt for the third time to become president of his country after failing in 2017 and 2021, and by El Salvador’s Minister of Justice, Gustavo Vilatoro. He is one of those responsible for implementing the mass arrest policy adopted by Nayib Bukele’s government.