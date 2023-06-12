Former president did not update his account on the platform and claims to have been in office for 4 years and 6 months

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) still identifies himself as the 38th President of the Federative Republic of Brazil in his account on LinkedIn even after leaving office.

The former representative has recent publications on the professional social network, but has not updated his data. The last content was published this Sunday (Jun 11, 2023) around 5:50 pm. Talks about the changes he proposed during his government to the Penal Code.

Bolsonaro’s account has more than 423,000 followers. In the area of ​​“professional experience”, Bolsonaro informs that he has been in office as President of the Republic for 4 years and 6 months. In the section, it does not appear that he is honorary president of the PL, his current role.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) also has one account on the platform, with more than 167 thousand followers. In it, the petista also states that he is president of Brazil.

Also included in Lula’s “professional experience” area are honorary presidents of the PT and the Lula Institute, in addition to his previous terms as chief executive.