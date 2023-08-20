Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he “aware of the risks” of remaining in the country, but added that he “cannot back down”.

“These are difficult times,” Bolsonaro said at a public event in Goiás, a city in central Brazil.

During the event, where he was praised by local officials, Bolsonaro avoided directly commenting on the many legal problems he has faced since leaving office at the end of last year, according to the newspaper.

Late Thursday, local media reported that a senior judge had allowed investigators access to Bolsonaro’s bank and tax records, in the latest in a series of legal troubles.

Brazil’s electoral authority banned the former president from seeking office, his home was raided by police and he was summoned to testify in four separate investigations.

The former president also faces allegations that he undermined Brazil’s electoral system. Last week, a computer programmer said Bolsonaro had asked him to uncover vulnerabilities in voting machines.