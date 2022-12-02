To allies, the president says he is 100% decided and will not participate in the official inauguration rite

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) slammed the gavel and decided that he will not hand over the presidential sash to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) at the inauguration ceremony on January 1, 2023. To allies, the current head of the Executive stated that he is “100% decided” of the decision.

With Bolsonaro’s refusal, the person responsible for the delivery would be the vice president Hamilton Mourao (Republicans), elected senator for Rio Grande do Sul, who has already denied the possibility of fulfilling this rite of transition.

“Lane passing is from the outgoing president to the incoming president.[…] I’m not the president. I can’t put that banner on, take it off and hand it over.”said Mourão in an interview with the newspaper Economic value Published on Wednesday (16.Nov.2022).

Still during the campaign for the 2nd round, Lula said: “Bolsonaro should have humility of, on the 1st of January, to place the banner [presidencial] on my neck”🇧🇷

Janja, Lula’s wife, who coordinates the inauguration ceremony, confirmed the participation of 18 singers in the event after the transition rite. he is called “Festival of the Future” and will feature artists such as: Pabllo Vittar, Martinho da Vila, Teresa Cristina, Fernanda Takai and Odair José. Learn more in this report.

As found out by Power360the dog Resistência, Lula and Janja’s pet, will go up the ramp of the Planalto Palace together with the couple during the inauguration ceremony.

The PT plans to set up a tent in Parque da Cidade, the main park in Brasília, to receive supporters who went to the federal capital to accompany Lula’s inauguration. The party is still negotiating with the Federal District government the release of another park, probably Torto, for the same purpose.