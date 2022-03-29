The far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, is in such a hurry to launch his candidacy for re-election in October that, skipping the bullfighter’s rules, last Sunday he gathered 3,000 of his followers in Brasilia, to whom he blurted out an already electoral speech. According to him, the elections this time will be a ring “between good and evil”, meaning that the left of former president Lula da Silva, who continues to lead all the polls, would be evil, the devil, while he would be good. and beloved of God.

More than normal political elections, this time for Bolsonaro it is about choosing who respects God, family, country and freedom or who would want the dissolution of those values.

In the act on Sunday, Bolsonaro was surrounded by evangelical pastors who blessed the one they consider their candidate. Pastor Magno Malta recalled that Bolsonaro “had been anointed by God” and that God, according to Pastor Silas Malafaia “created man and woman and the rest is blah, blah, blah.” The rest would be homosexuals, gender diversity, feminism or abortion, all seen as inventions of the devil.

Bolsonaro, who in 2018 was elected thanks to the 21 million votes that evangelicals gave him, knows that his re-election will depend again on those votes and is already focusing his campaign on winning back that electorate that this time is also disputed. his opponent Lula.

It is thus understood that Bolsonaro is planning his reelection campaign, presenting it as a battle between good and evil, between God and Satan. And there comes his animosity against the Constitution that he would like to amend in order to remove from it what would give him “belly pain” such as defending the secularism of the State, since the dream of evangelicals is to turn Brazil into a theocracy led by them.

This explains why Bolsonaro, when he was still a simple deputy, proclaimed in Congress that Brazil “is not a secular country” and that whoever does not like it “let him go.”

And that will be the battle that Bolsonaro plans to give if he is re-elected, that of changing the Constitution to accommodate it to the evangelicals’ dream of fulfilling Bolsonaro’s motto of “God above all things.” It was precisely the day he won the elections when in his first speech, with the Bible in his hands, he repeated, almost shouting, like a litany, seven times the name of God.

In that line of turning the next elections into a plebiscite between what Bolsonaro calls the fight between good and evil, weeks ago he made one of his most daring statements in a public act, surrounded by pastors from the different evangelical churches. He promised them that, if they voted for him again, he was willing to “drive to Brazil wherever they wanted,” a kind of passport to assure them that, if he were re-elected, they would govern the country. And he knows very well that his biggest stumbling block for this is the current secular and progressive Constitution that they consider far from God’s designs with Brazil.

In these three and a half years of government, one of Bolsonaro’s obsessions has been, in effect, having to obey the Constitution. Hence, he threatened several times to carry out an institutional coup, closing the Supreme Court and, if possible, the Congress in order to govern with his hands free. That is why he, who usually speaks with a loose tongue without diplomatic frills, has confessed that just thinking about having to follow the Constitution that sanctions the secularism of the State gives him stomach pains.

Bolsonaro is Catholic and was baptized as such. Only when he gave himself up, for political reasons, to the evangelical churches that secure millions of votes, did he decide to rechristen himself this time as an evangelical. He did it in the waters of the Jordan and since then he has passed himself off as a faithful evangelical whose churches he has showered with economic benefits during his mandate.

Lula, on the contrary, has always presented himself as a Catholic and, as he stated in an interview with this newspaper, he would never have been elected without the votes of the then thriving base communities of Liberation Theology. Today, however, he knows that he would not be re-elected without a good handful of the more than 60 million evangelical votes, and he has set up a strategy to dialogue with these churches. And this time it will be even easier for him, since Lula is organizing himself to present himself not as the candidate of the left, but of a range of parties that go from social democracy to the center and even to the non-coup right, in dialogue with the caciques who they maintain themselves to remain in power and want to maintain good relations with both God and the devil and who have no scruples in begging for the vote of the evangelicals and kneeling in their temples asking for the blessing of their pastors.

The truth is that in Brazil the elections are usually decided by the millions of poor people with little culture, who are the majority of the country. And those without work, without a home and today even without food to give their children, that multitude of those generally forgotten by the power that evangelical churches attend today, since Catholicism loses every year faithful of that underworld to be reduced to the middle classes and the richest.

And for those millions of unassisted by power, more than the issues of progressivism or conservatism, what interests them is that they solve the problems that afflict them every day.

Bolsonaro, who lacks everything, even education, but no political nose, has understood very well where the votes that could ensure his re-election are concentrated.

The great danger of said re-election, according to political analysts, is that this time the retired captain, a friend of dictators and torturers, incapable of governing according to the dictates of the Constitution and in dialogue with the different powers of the State, as he has made clear in his first term, if he is re-elected, he will do everything to change a Constitution that he finds so difficult to obey that he does not hesitate to confess that it gives him stomach pains.

