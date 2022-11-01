Former minister criticized the president’s silence and demanded the involvement of governors and Congress to stop roadblocks

Former minister and elected federal deputy Marina Silva (Rede-SP) said this Monday (31.Oct.2022) that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), defeated in his re-election bid on Sunday (30.Oct)has a “toxic anxiety” by a movement of constitutional rupture in its benefit.

According to Marina, the lack of a public statement by the chief executive acknowledging the result of the presidential election is part of a strategy to cause instability in the country. “Bolsonaro has a toxic anxiety for some kind of uprising that will take him into the arms of the insurgents of the Constitution”, said Marina during the program “Live Wheel”gives TV Cultura.

For the elected member, joining the roadblocks or interdictions across the country in protest of the victory ofand Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) should not predominate among the more than 58 million who voted for the current president, but has the support of Bolsonaro himself. “His silence is his connivance with what is happening in relation to truck drivers”, stated.

She called for direct involvement of governors and Congress to de-escalate the demonstrations. “Ensuring democracy is now an act of high responsibility not only on the part of the justice system, but also on the part of political agents, so as not to expose society even more to the damage that Bolsonaro causes”said.

LULA GOVERNMENT

Asked if she will have a position on the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Lula’s 3rd term, Marina deflected the conversation. “All the united front candidate doesn’t need is allies who keep claiming ministry. This is a decision by the president based on what he thinks is best for his government”said.

She assessed that the elected government should give new scope to Brazil’s international visibility, especially in environmental matters. For the elected deputy, Bolsonaro addressed the issue in multilateral meetings “always with a posture of blackmailing countries” with funding requirements to monitor and reduce deforestation in the Amazon.

“We are committed to recovering and reforesting something around 12 million hectares. Not only cultivated forests, but with native species”said Marina. “This has the potential to generate 200,000 jobs”, completed.

According to the former minister, the elected government should create the post of National Authority for climate change along the lines of the ANSN (National Nuclear Security Authority), but she did not give details on what would be the duties of the function or if it would be quoted to assume it. .