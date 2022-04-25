The Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government has the 2nd largest cumulative increase in diesel and gasoline prices at refineries since the opening of the market in Brazil. In 2021, the increase was 64.7% for S10 diesel oil and 68.6% for gasoline. The year to date is only behind the more than 100% increase registered in 2002.

The difference is that, in that year, the increase in the refineries of Petrobras was not fully passed on to the final consumer. According to data from ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), the price at the pump increased by 57% for diesel and 26% for gasoline. In refineries, the increase was 129% and 146.8%, in that order.

Initiated by the Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) government in 1997, the opening of the oil market was completed on December 31, 2001. The following year, Brazil stopped adopting cross-subsidies in refining and opened the domestic market, passing on international values for fuels.

Created in 2001, Cide-Combustíveis (Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain) served as a “regulatory tax“, said Marcelo Simas, senior economist at Petrobras from 1998 to 2019.

According to the specialist, the pricing of the domestic market was based on a moving average of prices practiced internationally. Cide was used to amortize market fluctuations, being increased or decreased according to the movement of prices in the domestic and foreign markets.

“Petrobras played this game together with the Ministry of Finance to prevent the price of derivatives from increasing so much here“, he stated.

For economist and scientist Ricardo Caldas, specialist in Economic Freedom Foundationthe Lula government was little interventionist in the prices of refineries, in comparison with the government of Dilma Rousseff.

“But there was no parity policy yet. So, these increases in the international market were little absorbed by Petrobras at that time. And we cannot forget that in the Lula government, purchasing power also increased. So, comparatively, the cost of filling the tank was not that high.“, said Caldas.

According to the adjunct professor of the School of Chemistry at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), Luís Eduardo Duque Dutra, during the Lula government until the beginning of the Dilma government, “Petrobras’ prices continued to be managed in a way that considered, on the one hand, the inflationary impact and, on the other, the company’s remuneration. Without a doubt, there was a balance [entre os 2 fatores] with every major readjustment“.

With the deterioration of the national economy, after 2011, the Dilma government decided to lower fuel by the stroke of a pen. That’s when Petrobras started to hold the readjustments, keeping prices between 10% and 20% below the international reference, according to Marcelo Simas.

This policy, implemented from 2011 to 2014, represented billions in losses for Petrobras. In 2015, with the drop in the barrel of oil and Operation Lava Jato, the state-owned company even recorded a loss of R$ 34.8 billion.

In October 2016, the management of Pedro Parente, in the Michel Temer government, implemented the PPI (Import Parity Price), which considers the price of oil in the international market and the dollar quotation. But the strictest alignment with foreign market prices came even 9 months later.

In July 2017, Petrobras announced that readjustments at refineries would even be daily, if necessary. In fact, data from Petrobras, obtained by the Power 360 based on the Access to Information Law, show that in 2017 there were 128 price changes at refineries. To give you an idea of ​​the change, last year there were only three.

According to Ricardo Caldas, the Temer government’s objective was to send a message to investors and the international market in the post-Lava Jato context.

“Temer wanted to recover Petrobras’ international image, with a more technical and less political governance. He assumed in the context that Petrobras was used. He arrived with the mission of recovering the company’s image and, of course, with the shareholders. So he makes a commitment to maintain international parity“, said Caldas.

The vice-leadership of the accumulated increase in 2021, in the Bolsonaro government, was a direct consequence of an atypical factor: the global pandemic of the coronavirus.

From 2020 to 2021, the average price of a barrel Brent – ​​traded on the London Stock Exchange and used as a reference for pricing Petrobras – practically doubled. At the same time, the real maintained its strong devaluation against the dollar, in the proportion of 1 to 5.

“A stronger real, of course, ends up having a smaller impact on the currency. The stronger the real is, the lower the cost of importing. Of course, the calmer exchange rate in Lula’s government helped“, said Caldas.

With the real undervalued and the barrel on the rise, transfers reach approximately 24% for gasoline and 35% for diesel in 2022, the election year.

Increases in the Bolsonaro government led to the exchange of 2 presidents of Petrobras. Appointed by Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy), Roberto Castello Branco was fired in April 2021 after attrition with the government because of the state-owned company’s frequent readjustments. He was replaced by General Joaquim Silva e Luna, who kept the transfers, following the PPI. In charge of the state-owned company for less than a month, the former secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, José Mauro Coelho, has already said that he will maintain the parity policy.

For William Nozaki, technical coordinator of the ineep (Instituto de Estudos Estratégicos de Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis), the history of adjustments made by Petrobras shows what he called the pendulum dynamics in its pricing policy.

“Between 2011 and 2014 [no governo Dilma]Petrobras practiced a pricing policy with excessive restraint in transfers, which had a negative impact on the company’s accounts, bringing collateral effects in the medium term, showing that the price freeze policy is inappropriate“Nozaki said.

Now, says the expert, there is an imbalance of this “pendulum” to the opposite side.

“Free float has created an environment in which Petrobras is able to fulfill its mission of increasing profits and dividends, but it is internalizing a bias towards rising fuel prices, which is responsible for an important part of inflation today. This shows that the option against freezing is also inappropriate.“Nozaki said.

For Ricardo Caldas, there is nothing wrong with following international prices, since oil is a commodity. But he believes that, regardless of the outcome of this year’s elections, the National Congress and the government should review the PPI.

“We are in a moment of transition. There is the idea of ​​creating a fuel price stabilization fund. We actually have a convergence of agenda between the 2 pre-candidates. There are both government and opposition parliamentarians proposing the same thing, with the same objective, which is to end the PPI. So PPI policy alone has no future“, said Caldas.

Marcelo Simas classifies countries into 3 types: “petronations” such as those that form OPEC+ (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies), emerging and developed. The former are large oil producers and subsidize derivatives. They are autocratic regimes or dictatorships, which artificially control prices to ensure social cohesion. Emerging ones, net importers of fuels, adopt some type of price smoothing. Developed countries, with strong currencies, pass on volatility more often.

“What is Brazil’s dilemma? Brazil is an oil exporter and derivatives importer. It is an emerging country and prices derivatives as if it were a developed country“, he stated.