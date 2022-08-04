President intensified pre-campaign meetings with the business community; most of the events were with the agribusiness sector

Since the launch of his pre-campaign on March 27, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has intensified commitments with entrepreneurs. Representatives of agribusiness were preferred on the agenda of the Chief Executive.

According to a survey carried out by Power 360, the president met with businessmen at least 37 times during the period. Of these meetings, 40.5% were with agribusiness representatives.

In 2nd place are Bolsonaro’s general commitments (16%) with entrepreneurs from more than one sector. This is the case of events with international investors and those promoted by the government to attract entrepreneurs.

Next on the list are meetings with representatives from commerce (13.5%), communications (11%), industry (11%) and, lastly, energy (8%).

On Wednesday (Aug 3), Bolsonaro canceled the dinner he would have with businessmen in São Paulo and canceled his participation in the fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo).

The appointments were scheduled for the same day on which 2 pro-democracy manifestos should be read, one by Fiesp itself and another organized by the USP Law School (University of São Paulo).

Bolsonaro has criticized the documents and their signatories. On Monday (1st.Aug), he stated that only “some mammal businessmen” signed the letters.

Regarding the campaign, the president considers businessmen a group already “conquered”. He told supporters on Monday (Aug 1) that there is no “no left-wing businessman”. In speeches, he usually emphasizes that his government facilitated the opening of companies and made possible the Economic Freedom Act.

Contacting businesspeople is important to gather donations for the campaign. On Wednesday (Aug 3), Bolsonaro released a video asking for funds for the Liberal Party. Donations must be made by individuals.

like the Power 360 showed, members of the Koren de Lima family, owners of the health hapvida, donated around R$ 1 million to the PL. The donation has not yet been disclosed in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) information system. The PL is one of the only parties that has not yet registered this year’s donations and expenses in the TSE’s transparency system.

In April, the owners of Hapvida donated R$ 750 thousand to the PT. The transfers were made on behalf of 4 family members. The amount donated was published on the TSE’s online system.

events

The president has been to 21 events since March 27. He participated in at least 8 of them focused on agriculture, such as fairs and exhibitions, such as ExpoLondrina, in Paraná; ExpoZebu, in Minas Gerais; the banana growing fair Feibanana, in São Paulo; and the Bahia Farm Show, in Bahia.

In these meetings, he usually praises the work of rural producers and their deliveries during the covid-19 pandemic. For this audience, he also states that in his government land invasions have decreased and mentions his policy of handing over property titles as a way of weakening the MST (Movimento dos Trabalhadores Sem Teto).

In Planalto, seat of government, the chief executive also received businessmen. Since the beginning of the term, the most frequent on the president’s agenda is the owner of Havan stores, Luciano Hang. The businessman is reportedly a supporter of the current Chief Executive and was even convicted of irregular electoral propaganda during the 2018 elections and of moral harassment against an employee, who claims to have been coerced into voting for Bolsonaro.

On June 25, Hang was with Bolsonaro during the March for Jesus in Balneário Camboriú (SC).

off the agenda

In May, Bolsonaro welcomed the owner of Tesla and SpaceX, billionaire Elon Musk. The meeting was omitted from the president’s official agenda and cost the federal government at least R$136,000, according to the Ministry of Communications. Musk’s visit to Brazil focused on the operations of Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite division, in the Amazon region.

Also outside the list of official commitments, Bolsonaro received businessman and presenter Roberto Justus, with whom he talked about his election campaign and donations. The meeting was revealed by the newspaper The globe.