In live, PDT pre-candidate also said that he “takes back” Petrobras and Eletrobras if they are “delivered”

The pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PDT, Ciro Gomes, said this Tuesday (May 24, 2022) that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “has all the characteristics of an antichrist.”.



The pedestrian gave the statement when commenting on the presence of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at the March for Jesus in Curitiba (PR), an event organized by evangelical pastors, on Saturday (May 21).



Ciro also spoke about Bolsonaro feeling more and more comfortable with threatening “our increasingly fragile” democracy.

“God is great, and he will punish your heresy. Irresponsible, bandit, you are an antichrist. In fact, you have all the characteristics of the antichrist. But who will take you out of that chair, with God’s blessing, is the Brazilian people, and I at the front, so that we can inaugurate a new time of seriousness, of decency, and ending with the causes that led you to be president. of this suffered and humiliated Brazilian nation”said Cyrus.

ELON MUSK

Ciro also criticized the meeting of President Jair Bolsonaro with billionaire Elon Musk, on May 20, when the two met with businessmen who are part of the Conecta Amazônia project. called the meeting “scandalous” and “disgusting”.

“Rarely have I seen such an explicit manifestation of ‘pull-sacism’”he said.

PETROBRAS

Ciro also commented on the Bolsonaro government’s decision to change Petrobras’ command again. The current special secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Caio Paes de Andradewas invited to replace José Mauro Coelho, who has held the presidency of the state-owned company since April 14.

Petrobras’ Board of Directors still needs to approve the appointment of Guedes’ special secretary. Paes de Andrade will be the 4th president of the state-owned company in the Bolsonaro government, if confirmed.

“If one day I have the adventure of serving this great nation as its president, and they have handed over to Petrobras or Eletrobras, I will take it back.”

In your live weekly, the “Ciro Games”the former minister challenged the also pre-candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), stating that, if elected, the PT “must fulfill the role of reinstating Petrobras”. The governor of Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande (PSB) participated in this episode.

POWERDATA

Search PowerDate held from May 8 to 10 shows that Lula and Bolsonaro have 42% and 35% of voting intentions in the 1st round, respectively. The difference between the 2 is 7 percentage points. In the rounds from April 24th to 26th and from April 10th to 12th, this difference remained at 5 pp. Ciro Gomes comes next with 5% of intentions.

In a 2nd round scenario, Lula has 49% of intention and Bolsonaro, 38%. The gap between the 2 increased to 11 points compared to the round two weeks earlier.

The survey was carried out by calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 288 municipalities in the Federation, carried out from May 8 to 10, 2022.

The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-08423/2022.