Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 02/25/2024 – 21:36

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) must undergo a series of tests in São Paulo next Wednesday, the 28th. According to Fábio Wajngarten, former secretary of the federal government and one of the lawyers representing the former head of the Executive In court, the expected procedure is a routine medical check-up. Bolsonaro is staying at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, official residence of governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans).

Since the episode of the stab wound he suffered in Juiz de Fora (MG), during a campaign event in the 2018 elections, the former president's gastrointestinal health requires special care.

In addition to routine exams, Bolsonaro has already undergone medical episodes with more acute complications. On New Year's Eve from 2021 to 2022, Bolsonaro was off work in São Francisco do Sul, in Santa Catarina, and the then president needed medical attention after feeling abdominal pain. He spent two days hospitalized in the capital. The diagnosis, on that occasion, was “intestinal obstruction” caused by an “unchewed shrimp”.

Next week's routine exams should take place at Vila Nova Star, the same hospital that received the then Chief Executive in the shrimp incident.