Result is from Paraná Research carried out from October 23 to 27, 2022

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) leads the voting intentions in São Paulo, indicates Paraná Pesquisas carried out from October 23 to 27, 2022. It has 57.3% of the valid votes against 42.7% of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Read the total votes:

Bolsonaro: 51.6%;

Squid: 38.5%;

Blank/null/none: 5.2%;

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 4.7%.

The survey surveyed 1,810 voters in São Paulo from October 23 to 27, 2022. The margin of error is 2.4 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. He was hired by Tullet Prebon Brasil Corretora de Valores e Câmbio LTDA for R$ 126,000.00. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number BR-07426/2022. Here’s the intact (430 KB).

