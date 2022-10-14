In the 1st round, the current president had 47.71% of the votes, against 40.89% for the PT

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is ahead of the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) in São Paulo, indicates a survey by Paraná Pesquisas carried out from October 9 to 13, 2022. The Chief Executive has 54.9% of the valid votes in the state, while the PT appears with 45.1%.

Read the total votes:

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 49.8%;

Lula (PT): 40.9%;

Blank/null/none: 5.3%;

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 4%.

The survey heard in person 1810 voters from October 9 to 13, 2022 in the State of São Paulo. The margin of error is 2.4 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. The research was contracted by Tullett Prebon Brasil Corretora de Valores e Câmbio for R$ 126,000.00. It is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number BR-02544/2022. Here’s the intact (422 KB).

