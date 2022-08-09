The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) leads the presidential race for the Palácio do Planalto among voters from Goiás. According to the survey Paraná Research, released this Monday (8.Aug.2022), the pre-candidate for reelection has 45.1% of voting intentions in the state.

Bolsonaro is ahead of the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), which marks 30.5% of intentions among Goiás.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) occupies the 3rd place in the survey, with 5.5%. Then, Simone Tebet (MDB) is in 4th, with 2.1%.

The August poll showed an increase in Bolsonaro’s advantage in the state. Compared to the previous survey, in June, the president had a growth of 2.7%. Voting intentions for Lula dropped 1.6%.

Although their names appear in the voting intentions, André Janones (Forward) give up of the electoral race to support Lula. Pablo Marçal had your candidacy revoked by Pros.

The survey heard 1,540 voters in person in 58 municipalities in Goiás from August 3 to 7, 2022. The margin of error is 2.5 percentage points more or less. O record of the study at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) is BR-09554/2022. It cost R$ 35,000 and was paid with own resources, according to the Electoral Justice. Here’s the intact of the survey (345 KB).

GOVERNMENT PERCEPTION

Paraná Pesquisas showed that the majority of Goiás approved the Bolsonaro government, 54% of respondents defined the current management as good or great:

Approve: 54%;

Disapprove: 40.6%;

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 5.3%.

