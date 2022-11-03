President won 3.5 million more votes in the Southeast in the 2nd round; PT lost in 4 states

In the 2nd round of presidential elections, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had 7,134,009 votes more. it was twice what Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) managed to grow. The PT won 3,086,495 votes in relation to the 1st round of the dispute.

With 100% of the polls counted this Sunday (30.Oct.2022), the PT was elected with 60,345,999 votes, representing 50.90% of the valid votes.

In Sunday’s election, Lula was victorious in 13 states and Bolsonaro in 13 and in the Federal District. In relation to the 1st round, the PT won more votes in the federative units. However, he lost votes in 4 states in relation to the 1st round: Amazonas, Amapá, Acre and Roraima.

On October 2, Lula won in all the states of the Northeast, Minas Gerais, Tocantins, Amazonas, Pará and Amapá. Bolsonaro emerged victorious in the South and Midwest and in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Acre, Roraima, Rondônia and the Federal District.

Among the regions, the PT won 1 million votes in São Paulo. The president also grew in the state, with about 1.9 million more votes.

In the overall result, the North and Southeast regions were divided among the candidates. In the Southeast, Bolsonaro took most of the states: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo. Lula took Minas Gerais. In the North, the PT was victorious in the states of Amazonas, Pará and Tocantins. In Rondônia, Roraima, Amapá and Acre, Bolsonaro won.