In the 7 days after the 2nd round, the president met with allies, went to the STF, spoke for 2 minutes and published 1 video on social media.

In the 1st week after the result of the 2nd round of the elections, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) reduced his commitments and meetings with allies in the Planalto. The chief executive has not yet publicly acknowledged the victory of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

The president’s official appointments with ministers totaled 3h30min: on Monday (31.Oct), in Planalto, with the head of Economy Paulo Guedes; and on Tuesday (Nov.1) and Thursday (Nov.2) at Palácio do Alvorada.

In addition, the president had some appointments spaced out of the official agenda throughout the week. On Tuesday, he broke the silence of more than 44 hours in a speech to journalists at Alvorada, which lasted 2 minutes and 7 seconds. He thanked him for the 58 million votes he received in the 2nd round and defended peaceful demonstrations.

Then he went to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and met with Supreme Court ministers. At the meeting, according to Minister Edson Fachin, Bolsonaro said that “ended” and what is needed “look ahead”.

Bolsonaro had already spoken with the president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, on Sunday (30.Oct). “President Bolsonaro answered me with extreme politeness, thanked me for the call and it was nothing more”, said Moraes.

On Thursday (3.nov), he met in Planalto with the vice president-elect and general coordinator of the transition, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), and indicated that it is willing to collaborate with the change of government, said Alckmin.

The chief executive also spoke during the week with the president of his party, Valdemar da Costa Neto. The PL should announce distributions of positions on Tuesday (8.nov), including for Bolsonaro.

Usually active on social networks, the president published only 1 video this week, on Wednesday (2.nov), and the same content was replicated on his profile on Instagram, twitter and Facebook.

In the recording, he asks his supporters to stop obstructing roads that have been closed since Sunday against Lula’s victory.

Watch (2min51s):

“I want to appeal to you: clear the highways. This is not, in my opinion, part of these legitimate manifestations. We will not lose, we here, this legitimacy of ours”, declared the president. Even with the appeal, the PRF (Federal Highway Police) continues to act to prevent road closures.

This Sunday (Nov 6), a motorcycle was held in the city of São Paulo, as confirmed by the Military Police to the Power 360. The motorcycle meeting with bolsonaristas became known for being led by the president in the cities he visited during the government.

Today’s demonstration was not attended by Bolsonaro, as well as any other gathering of supporters in the last week.