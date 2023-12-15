Former president visits the State to receive the title of Honorary Citizen this Friday (Dec 15)

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) embarked this Friday morning (Dec 15, 2023) for Curitiba, Paraná, where he will receive, at 6pm, the title of Honorary Citizen of the State.

He left Brasília at 9:30 am. On the plane, he greeted and stopped to take photos with supporters. He was also applauded and heard shouts of “myth”.

When he disembarked at Curitiba airport, around 11:30 am, he was greeted by a large group of supporters, with whom he also landed for photos. They also shouted and called the former president “myth”.

Watch (2min53s):