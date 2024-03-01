Former president participates in mayor Chico Sardelli's party affiliation ceremony

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was received by supporters at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP) and Americana (SP), this Friday (1st March 2024). He stopped to take photos and greet well-wishers.

The former chief executive traveled to Americana to participate in the city mayor's affiliation event, Chico Sardelli, to the PL (Liberal Party) on the afternoon of this Friday (1st March). Sardelli was already affiliated with the extinct PFL (Liberal Front Party, which became DEM and later União Brasil) and the PV (Green Party).

Upon arriving at the event location, he found another group of supporters, who applauded him and chanted “myth” It is “come back, Bolsonaro”. He repeats the airport gesture and greets the audience at the ceremony.

Watch (3min42s):