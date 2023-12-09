Former president walked the streets of Puerto Madero; he is in Argentina for the inauguration ceremony of president-elect Milei

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) greeted and took photos with dozens of supporters during a walk in the Puerto Madero neighborhood, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, this Saturday (Dec 9, 2023). A group of people sang “come back, Bolsonaro” It is “myth”. Through your profile on X (former Twitter), the former president shared records of the moment (watch below). He is in the country for the inauguration ceremony of the elected Argentine president, Javier Milei, on Sunday (Dec 10).

Watch (1min8s):