The meeting took place at the inauguration ceremony of 4 ministers of the TST (Superior Labor Court)

In a moment of cordiality, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) greeted the Minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Alexandre de Moraes this Thursday (May 19, 2022) during the inauguration ceremony of 4 ministers of the TST (Superior Labor Court).

It is the first time that Bolsonaro and Moraes have met after the Chief Executive filed lawsuits with the STF and PGR for the magistrate to be investigated for alleged abuse of authority.

The two authorities have had a tense relationship since Bolsonaro assumed the presidency of the Republic and began to attack both the Supreme Court and the minister.

Watch the video where the two greet each other (19s):