31% of the BRL 41 billion in extra expenses stipulated in the PEC das Bondades will be disbursed before the 1st round

The Jair Bolsonaro government will pay BRL 12.6 billion until the 1st round of the election (Oct 2, 2022) with benefits that were not foreseen in the Budget. Added to what already existed, the total disbursement will be R$ 27 billion.

20.7 million people will be directly benefited. They will directly receive some kind of extra money thanks to the approval of the PEC of Goodness.

Auxílio Brasil is paid to 18.1 million holders. Taking into account family members, the number of beneficiaries is 53 million. There are no estimates for the other benefits.

The PEC das Bondades was approved in June with the support of congressmen who support the government and the opposition.

Establishes R$ 41 billion in expenses in addition to the Expenditure Ceiling. But the forecast of payments until the 1st shift is 31% of this total. It is equivalent to 0.1% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product).