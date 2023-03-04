Pieces with diamonds, valued at BRL 16.5 million, were a gift from Saudi Arabia to the then First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro

The former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) tried to illegally bring diamond jewelry to Brazil. The pieces, valued at BRL 16.5 million, were a president of the Saudi Arabian government for the then first lady Michelle Bolsonaro. The information was published by the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

The jewelry set consisted of: necklace, ring, watch and diamond earrings with a certificate of authenticity from the Chopard brand. The pieces were seized at Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo, when they were found in the backpack of an advisor to the then Minister Bento Albuquerque (Minas e Energia), who was with Bolsonaro’s entourage in the Middle East, in October 2021.

To the Estadão, Bento said he brought the package to Michelle, but he didn’t know what was inside. Upon learning that the jewels had been seized, the minister went to the customs area to try to release the diamonds.

Security cameras captured the moment when Bento said that the set was a gift from Saudi Arabia to the first lady. However, the Federal Revenue agent kept the jewels, as the legislation requires goods that enter the country and exceed the value of US$ 1,000 to be declared.

As the passenger omitted the parts and they were seized, to recover them, Bolsonaro would have to pay import tax equivalent to 50% of the value of the product and a fine equal to 25% of the total of the seized item. That is, a total of R$ 12 million.

So that the government could enter the country with the jewels without paying the tax, it was necessary to say that they were an official gift for the first lady and the president of the Republic. However, they would not stay with Michelle, but with the State.

In addition to Bento’s attempt to recover the jewels, then-president Bolsonaro also tried four more times. On occasions, the former chief executive also involved the military, Itamaraty and the Federal Revenue Service.

At the time, the Ministry of Mines and Energy called Itamaraty, which reinforced the pressure on the Revenue. However, as the agency’s employees have job tenure, they did not give in to the ministry’s request.

The last time Bolsonaro tried to recover the jewels was on December 29, 2022, before leaving the Presidency of the Republic and traveling to the United States. At the time, a government official, who identified himself as Jairo, went to Guarulhos airport with a FAB (Brazilian Air Force) plane to try to remove the set.

O Power360 sought the defense of the Bolsonaro family for an official statement on the case, but lawyer Frederick Wassef, who represents the former president, said he would not comment on the matter.