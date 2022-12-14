BRASILIA (Reuters) -The Jair Bolsonaro administration sent a letter to the transition team to remove 2.5 million beneficiaries from the Brazil Aid registry, the former mayor of São Paulo and future finance minister, Fernando Haddad, said on Wednesday. .

In an interview with GloboNews, Haddad did not detail this request and did not say why the incumbent government had sent such a request to the president-elect.

“The design of the Auxílio Brasil was not made to fight hunger, it was made to maximize the number of votes”, he said, arguing that individuals began to receive in recent months the same benefit as entire families.

“Now we have received a letter from the government ordering the removal of 2.5 million Brazilians from the register. Why were they included if they did not fit the parameters of the law?”

“It’s almost like a confessed crime”, completed the future minister.

Former Minister Tereza Campello, who makes up the Social Assistance working group for the transition, told Reuters that with “the wrong design” of Bolsonaro’s program, there was a strong increase in individual beneficiaries in the period close to the election.

Campello stated that the current government published a normative instruction shortly after the elections to “verify” the regularity of these benefits. As a result, according to her, around 2.5 million people should present themselves as of January, already during Lula’s administration, to regularize registrations.

“They play the errors and the eventual correction of these errors without having warned the municipalities, which will have to deal with attending”, he said, emphasizing that the initiative was a normative instruction published in the Official Gazette of the Union, not a letter sent directly to the transition .

The Ministry of Citizenship had already released a note on Tuesday on the subject, after statements along these lines by members of the technical group for Social Development of the transition, stating that the accusation that the federal government included 2.5 million people is “false”. in the Auxílio Brasil Program shortly before the elections, demanding from the future government a review of the benefits and possible cancellations”.

“Another fanciful accusation made by the transition group concerns an alleged abnormal growth in the number of single-person families benefiting from the Auxílio Brasil”, the note said. “It should be noted that possible irregularities, as soon as identified, were and will always be immediately corrected, as is the practice of this management.”

Haddad also stated in the interview that the INSS filters for granting benefits were removed by the current government, considering that this does not mean that releases are irregular.

(By Bernardo Caram and Lisandra ParaguassuEdited by Camila Moreira and Isabel Versiani)