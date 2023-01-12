By Ricardo Brito

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has begun to release the first data that had been kept confidential during the administration of his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, but the vast majority of confidential information from the past government is still under analysis by the Comptroller- General of the Union (CGU) for possible future release.

The Institutional Security Office (GSI) of the Presidency reported on Wednesday the list of visitors of former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace, with 565 entry records between December 2021 and December of last year, according to a report by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

This Thursday, expenses with the corporate card of the Presidency of the Republic in the Bolsonaro government were made public: 27.6 million reais, with expressive amounts of expenses in hotels and other personal expenses. The data were obtained by the entity Sejam Sabendo, an agency specialized in the Law of Access to Information (LAI).

The amount of the expense does not take into account the inflationary correction for the period.

The Minister of the Social Communication Secretariat (Secom), Paulo Pimenta, said that the information released so far does not refer to the decree, edited at the beginning of the Lula government, for the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) to reassess requests for 100-year secrecy imposed by past management.

“This information that has been released was released on account of a decision by the (Union) Court of Auditors. This has nothing to do with the decree that is in force. Within 30 days, the CGU will analyze other information, other documents, which were placed in secrecy and are now being analyzed by the new government”, he said, in an interview at the Planalto Palace.

Pimenta said that 65,000 requests for access to data via the Access to Information Law (LAI) were denied by the Bolsonaro government, with 2,000 of these requests being appealed, which is currently being analyzed by the CGU. For the others there were no questions and, therefore, will not be answered.

“The decision of whether or not to provide information does not enter into the merits, it would be a discretionary power of the State to look and, based on the information, decide whether or not. The media do not look determined”, said the minister.

During the campaign, Lula promised to open secrecy that Bolsonaro decreed about various information such as the ex-president’s vaccination card – to confirm whether or not he took a vaccine against Covid-10 – and access to his children to the Planalto Palace. There were cases where secrecy was decreed for 100 years.