The Ministry of Mines and Energy published, this Thursday (22.Dec.2022), an ordinance that establishes the calendar of electricity auctions for the three-year period from 2023 to 2025. There are 7 auctions per year. Here’s the full of the ordinance (76 KB), published 9 days before the end of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The portfolio marked the thermoelectric auction of the Eletrobras law for July 2024 and 2025. The hiring of 8GW (gigawatts) of natural gas thermal power plant capacity in regions without infrastructure was imposed by Congress when it approved the privatization of the state-owned company.

According to the transitional government of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), this obligation should cost energy consumers BRL 368 billion. The coordinator of the Mines and Energy technical group, Mauricio Tolmasquim, stated that the Lula government will try to revert the contracting of the plants.

According to Adolfo Sachsida’s ministry, the cost indicated by Lula’s team is “mere expectation, which already shows signs of inconcreteness🇧🇷 This is because the 1st auction, in September, contracted only 3 projects.

Here is the auction calendar defined by the Bolsonaro government:

2023

Capacity Reserve Auction, in July;

A-4 New Energy Auction, in August;

New Energy Auction A-6, in August;

Auction for the supply of isolated systems, in October;

A-1 Existing Energy Auction, in December;

A-2 Existing Energy Auction, in December.

2024

Capacity Reserve Auction, for contracting Eletrobras thermal power plants, in July,

A-4 New Energy Auction, in August;

New Energy Auction A-6, in August;

Auction for the supply of isolated systems, in October;

Capacity Reserve Auction, in the form of power, in November;

A-1 Existing Energy Auction, in December;

A-2 Existing Energy Auction, in December.

2025