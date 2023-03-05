Former president Jair Bolsonaro acted personally to try to release the diamond jewelry and watch set valued at 3 million euros (about R$ 16.5 million) brought to Brazil illegally for him. He also called on three ministries to force the release of the items.

As Estadão revealed on Friday, the 3rd, the millionaire gift given by the Saudi regime ended up seized by the Federal Revenue Service at Guarulhos Airport. They were in the backpack of a military man, advisor to the then Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, who had traveled to the Middle East in October 2021.

Understand how Bolsonaro used the government structure, mobilizing the ministries of Mines and Energy, Economy and Foreign Affairs, in addition to the military, to recover the jewels:

1) Illegal entry of jewelry – nothing to declare

On October 26, 2021, the then Minister of Mines and Energy Bento Albuquerque, and his advisor Marcos André Soeiro landed at Guarulhos Airport on flight 773, from Saudi Arabia. The advisor carried in his backpack the case with the jewelry (a necklace, a pair of earrings, a ring and a watch) for the Bolsonaro couple, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity from the Chopard brand.

He made the first attempt to illegally enter the country with the jewels. The military opted for the “nothing to declare” exit to leave the airport area without registering the possession of assets estimated at R$ 16.5 million, in breach of legislation. The maneuver was thwarted. The Revenue servers asked to check the luggage as soon as it passed through the X-ray. With the discovery, the diamonds were seized.

2) The portfolio

The minister and the civil servant were representing the Brazilian government at the “Initiativa Verde do Meio Oriente” summit meeting, held in the capital of that country.

With the seizure of the jewels, the minister returns to the restricted area of ​​the airport, even after passing through customs, which is generally not allowed, and makes a second attempt to enter the country with the jewels. He claimed it was a gift for former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro. The former minister repeated the same version to Estadão, adding that the watch was for the former president, in an interview on Friday, 03.

In the act of seizure, the admiral was given the option of declaring that it was a gift from one government to another, but the minister did not accept it. If he did, the jewels would be treated as property of the Brazilian State and, following the bureaucratic procedures, could be released.

3) Private X public collection

On October 29, 2021, the assistant chief of staff for Historical Documentation of the personal office of the President of the Republic, Marcelo da Silva Vieira, sends a letter to the chief of staff of the Minister of Mines and Energy, José Roberto Bueno Júnior. In the document, he states that the jewelry would be forwarded and that the analysis would be for incorporation into the “private collection of the President of the Republic or the public collection of the Presidency of the Republic”.

The rule on the subject on this matter is clear. According to the Federal Court of Auditors, in a judgment carried out in 2016, former presidents can only keep souvenirs of a “very personal” nature or for personal use, such as clothes and perfumes.

4) Pressure on Revenue 1

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is triggered by President Bolsonaro and asks, on November 3, 2021, the Revenue Service to take “necessary measures to release the retained assets”. At this moment, after repeated denials by the Revenue, the government begins to change the version and say that the jewels were for the collection, without specifying which one.

“Considering the specific condition of the Minister – representative of the President of the Republic; the impossibility of refusing or immediately returning gifts due to current circumstances; and the historical, cultural and artistic values ​​of the offered goods; it is necessary and essential that the collection be given the appropriate legal destination”, says the letter from the Itamaraty to which Estadão had access.

In response, the Revenue again informs that it would only be possible to make the withdrawal through the usual procedures in these cases, with discharge of the fine and tax due.

5) Pressure on Revenue 2

On the same day, November 3, 2021, the office of the then Minister Bento Albuquerque reinforces the pressure on the Revenue in yet another attempt to get his hands on the jewelry and deliver them to Bolsonaro.

In an official letter, it requests “the release and proper legal destination of gifts withheld by this Body”. In combination with the Itamaraty, the former minister also began to use the version that the destination would be for the collection, again, without saying for which. The Revenue maintains the seizure.

6) Pressure on Revenue 3

At the end of Bolsonaro’s term, the then Federal Revenue Secretary, Julio Cesar Viera Gomes, takes the field to release the material, on December 28, 2022.

The secretary sends an official letter to the agency’s customs area in São Paulo in which he requests the release.

The agency’s employees, who have autonomy, replied again that they would only release the jewels upon payment of the tax.

7) Bolsonaro’s cabinet

On December 28, 2022, after six failed attempts, Bolsonaro himself takes action. The former president sends a letter to the Federal Revenue office to request that the precious stones be sent to the Presidency of the Republic, in compliance with the letter of “Aidância de Ordens do Cabinet Personal of the President of the Republic”.

Again, the request is denied.

8) The FAB flight

The last attempt to recover the jewels was on December 29, 2022, when Bolsonaro was about to leave the Presidency.

Bolsonaro, once again, puts himself at the forefront of the operation to get the jewels and tries to override the Revenue’s decision

By Bolsonaro’s determination, a government official takes a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) jet and lands at Guarulhos airport, saying he was there to remove the jewelry. “You can’t have anything from the old (government) to the next one, you have to take everything and take it,” argued the military, according to reports collected by the newspaper.

The justification of Bolsonaro’s envoy contradicts the ex-president’s version, which, after the report was revealed, went on to say that the jewels would be for the official collection.

O Estadão located a request from the head of the President’s Orders Assistance, at the time Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, for the FAB to take Navy First Sergeant Jairo Moreira da Silva to São Paulo. The document said that Silva’s trip was “to meet the demands of the President of the Republic in that city”, with a return “on a commercial flight on the Guarulhos route to Brasília”.

At no time, during the exchange of communications and messages between public bodies, did Bolsonaro say that the jewels were for the Presidency’s collection. The case was also never publicized by the previous government. It only became public with the report of the Estadão.

The rules

If they were considered the traveler’s property, taxes would have to be paid. The only possible way to withdraw any item seized by the Revenue at customs – and this applies to items worth more than US$ 1,000 or even millionaire jewels – is to pay the import tax, which is equivalent to 50% of the estimated value. of the item, in addition to a fine of over 25%, for attempting to enter the country illegally.

If the jewels were classified as gifts from the Saudi regime to the Brazilian government, they would become part of the Union’s assets and official formalization would be necessary.

As revealed by Estadão, after spending more than a year in the hands of customs, the million-dollar items would be offered at auction for items seized by the Revenue for tax evasion. That decision, however, has just been suspended, because the jewels are now classified as evidence of a crime.

The Ministry of Justice called the Federal Police to investigate the facts revealed by the Estadão that could constitute crimes of embezzlement, in addition to embezzlement and money laundering, among other illegalities.

the versions

On Friday, after the Estadão having revealed the case, former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro said that she “did not know” that she had “all of this”, referring to the diamond jewelry valued at R$ 16.5 million. “You mean, ‘I have all this’ and I didn’t know? My God! You’re going too far huh?! I’m laughing at the inappropriateness of this vexatious press (sic) ”, published Michelle in her Instagram stories.

Former president Jair Bolsonaro told CNN that he was not aware of the gifts and values, but that the jewels were going to be part of the Presidency’s collection. He denied that he had committed any wrongdoing.

After stating to Estadão that the jewelry was for the Bolsonaro couple, the former minister changed the version. to the newspaper The globesaid that the pieces would be “duly incorporated into the official Brazilian collection”.