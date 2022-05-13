the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is disapproved by 56% of the Brazilian population, research shows PowerDate carried out from May 8 to 10, 2022. This rate has fluctuated 2 percentage points higher since the last survey, carried out 15 days earlier.

The approval of the Bolsonaro administration is now at 36% – a variation of 2 percentage points down in two weeks. There are still 8% who did not know how to answer the question.

The oscillations recorded in this round of the survey were all within the study’s margin of error, of 2 percentage points more or less, but with a negative movement for the Palácio do Planalto.

Disapproval has been fluctuating in the range of 53% to 61% since January this year. Approval varies from 31% to 38%.

The gap between pass and disapproval is now 20 percentage points, 4 points higher than in the round 15 days before and the same as 1 month ago. This distance was already 36 points, from August to September.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from May 8 to 10, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 288 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-08423/2022.

To reach 3,000 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 calls until the interviewees who faithfully represent the entire population are found. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

DEMOGRAPHIC HIGHLIGHTS

THE Power 360 highlights the following research clippings:

age – in the elderly group (+ 60 years old), 42% approve of the government;

– in the elderly group (+ 60 years old), 42% approve of the government; schooling – 63% of those who attended elementary school disapprove of the government;

– 63% of those who attended elementary school disapprove of the government; region – those who live in the North (46%) and Midwest (44%) are the ones who most approve of the government; in the Northeast, disapproval is 59%.

Bolsonaro’s work

THE PowerDate also asked respondents about the job evaluation by Jair Bolsonaro. For 53%, the president is “bad” or “terrible”while 28% consider it “excellent” or “well”. Another 16% think it “regular”.

In the last round, from two weeks earlier, those rates were 50%, 28%, and 20%, respectively.

The rate “good great” Bolsonaro had been oscillating upwards, from December 2021 to the end of February 2022. The favorable movement was interrupted in mid-March, when the curve varied from 30% to 27%. Since then, the curve has remained between 27% and 29%.

The question about government evaluation with 5 options (excellent, good, fair, bad or very bad) is a Brazilian idiosyncrasy. In the country where most research is carried out with the population, the United States, for decades, only the most direct question has been used and that gives only two options for answers (approve or disapprove).

A portion of those who prefer to answer “regular” (when there is such an option) you can approve or disapprove of the ruler or the government, but everything is in a gray area.

Gap: 25 pp

As a result, the difference between those who find Bolsonaro’s work “bad” or “terrible” and evaluate it as “excellent” or “well” is 25 percentage points. 15 days ago, it was 22 points. The greatest distance was 35 pp in November 2021.

DEMOGRAPHIC HIGHLIGHTS

Read the clippings by sex, age, region, level of education and income:

POWERDATA

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from May 8 to 10, 2022. 3,000 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 288 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education level, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Due to this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results for some questions is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of crossing of variables can happen due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power 360 Journalism. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-08423/2022.

