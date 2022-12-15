the management of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the Presidency of the Republic comes to an end approved by 41% of Brazilian voters and disapproved by 50%, according to a survey PowerDate held from December 11 to 13, 2022. Another 9% did not know how to respond.

This is the last survey of the PowerDate before the inauguration of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), on January 1, 2023.

Despite the high rate of disapproval, the numbers show that there was a movement in favor of the government throughout the year. In the survey carried out from the 4th to the 6th of January, 31% approved and 61% disapproved🇧🇷

The Bolsonaro government has been registering fluctuations in the approval and disapproval rates since the beginning of the series, in June 2020, when the PowerDate began asking respondents about how they evaluate federal management. For most of the timeline, disapproval outweighs approval.

The most favorable moment for the government was from August to October 2020, when the approval rate surpassed the 50% level and was above disapproval. In the round of August 17th to 19th 2020, the management was approved by 52% and disapproved by 40%.

The improvement in the rating coincided with the period when management made payments on the call coronavoucher –federal aid of BRL 600 for vulnerable people during the covid-19 pandemic.

However, after that, with the decrease in benefit values, the rates became unfavorable for the government again. The worst moment was 1 year later, in round held from August 30 to September 1, 2021the height of the tension between the President of the Republic and the Federal Supreme Court – the following week, on the September 7th holiday, Bolsonaro would call Minister Alexandre de Moraes “scoundrel” and would say that I would not follow your court decisions🇧🇷

In the round from August 30 to September 1, the government was approved by only 27% of voters and disapproved by 63%. THE “alligator’s mouth” –difference between the two rates– peaked at 36 points. At that time, the country recorded almost 580,000 deaths from covid-19.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Poder360 Journalismwith its own resources. Data were collected from December 11 to 13, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 2,500 interviews in 302 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.

To reach 2,500 interviews that fill proportionally (as they appear in society) the groups by gender, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 connections until the interviewees who faithfully represent the population as a whole are found. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

DEMOGRAPHIC HIGHLIGHTS

O Power360 highlights government approval rates by demographic groups:

sex – most women (56%) disapprove of the Bolsonaro government; most men (52%) approve of the management;

age – among voters aged 45 to 59, the president’s administration has 61% of disapproval;

region – residents of the Midwest are the ones who most approve of the management: 58%. In the Northeast, 57% disapprove of the current government;

schooling – among those who have completed higher education, 58% disapprove of the management carried out by the Chief Executive;

income – Bolsonaro government has greater approval among those who receive 2 to 5 minimum wages (46%) and more than 5 minimum wages (48%).

BOLSONARO’S WORK

O PowerDate it also asked the interviewees how they evaluated the president’s work: good/great, fair or bad/terrible. Almost half (48%) of voters rated the current president’s work as poor/terrible, while 38% rated it as good/great. The most favorable rating range has risen 8 points since August.

STRATIFICATION

Here are the highlights of Power360 by demographic groups:

sex – most women (55%) consider the work done by Bolsonaro to be bad/terrible, while 46% of men rate it as good/great;

region – the Southeast (53%) and Northeast (51%) are the regions of Brazil with the highest rates of bad/terrible;

age – the job of the Chief Executive is bad/terrible for 57% of people aged 45 to 59 and for 54% of those aged 60 or over;

income – among respondents who earn from 2 to 5 minimum wages, 51% assess Bolsonaro’s work as bad or terrible.

POWERDATE

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from December 11 to 13, 2022. 2,500 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 302 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. Parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in gender, age, education, region and income variables. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were conducted by telephone (to landlines and cell phones), through the AVR system (Audible Response Unit), in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds using the device’s keyboard. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For ease of reading, search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between total frequencies and percentages in cross-variable tables may appear due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with resources from the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Poder360 Journalism🇧🇷