By Eduardo Simões

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has a negative assessment of 45%, while 28% see the government positively and 26% see it as regular, according to an excerpt from a Datafolha survey published in Thursday night on the website of the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

In the institute’s previous survey on the evaluation of the president’s government, who will seek re-election in the October election, the percentage of those who evaluated the government negatively was 47%, while those who saw it positively were 26% and the same 26 % considered the government regular. All variations occurred within the survey’s margin of error, which is 2 percentage points.

The day before, the institute released its poll of voting intentions for the Presidency of the Republic and appointed former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the lead, with an 18 percentage point advantage over Bolsonaro, who appears in second.

The survey pointed out that, if the first round of the election scheduled for October 2 were held now, Lula would be elected without the need for a second round of voting.

Datafolha heard 2,556 people in person in 183 municipalities between Wednesday and Thursday.