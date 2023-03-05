In a note, the agency states that there was no attempt to regularize the parts even after guidance in this regard

The Federal Revenue said this Saturday (4.Mar.2023) that the government of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) did not regularize and did not present a request with justification to incorporate into the collection of the Union the jewels illegally brought to Brazil from Saudi Arabia. The pieces with diamonds, valued at BRL 16.5 million, were seized at Guarulhos Airport (SP), in October 2021.

In a note, the agency states that regularization is possible “upon proof of public ownership, and regularization of the customs situation. This did not happen in the case under analysis, even after guidance and clarifications provided by the Federal Revenue Service to government agencies”.

He further asserts that theincorporation into the Union’s heritage requires a request from the competent authority, justifying the need and appropriateness of the measure, such as the allocation of jewels of relevant cultural and historical value to be destined for a museum. That didn’t happen in this case. It is not possible to incorporate a good for the personal interest of anyone, only in case of effective public interest“.

The pieces with diamonds would be a gift from the government of Saudi Arabia to former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro. They were seized at the airport in Guarulhos (SP), without declaration or payment of taxes to the Federal Revenue Service.

The objects were in the backpack of the adviser to the then Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, who was part of the federal government’s entourage in the Middle East, in October 2021.

Read the full note released by the Federal Revenue this Saturday (4.Mar) at 8:45 pm:

“Regarding the news initially published in the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo about the seizure of jewelry at Guarulhos International Airport, on 10/26/2021, the Federal Revenue clarifies the following, preserving data protected by secrecy.

“Every Brazilian citizen is subject to the same customs laws and regulations, regardless of holding a public office or function.

“Federal Revenue agents working in customs are State servants, with prerogatives and constitutional guarantees that guarantee them impartiality and autonomy in the exercise of their legal attributions.

“Every traveler bringing goods belonging to third parties into the country must declare them upon arrival, regardless of value.

“In the case of goods belonging to the bearer, those worth more than US$ 1,000, the current limit, must be declared.

“If there is no declaration of the asset, 50% of the amount is required as a tax, plus a fine of 50%, reduced by half in the case of payment within 30 days.

“In the event of a public agent failing to declare the asset as belonging to the Brazilian State, it is possible to regularize the situation, upon proof of public ownership, and regularization of the customs situation. This did not happen in the case under analysis, even after guidance and clarifications provided by the Federal Revenue Service to government agencies.

“In the absence of this regularization, the good is treated as belonging to the bearer and, if there is no payment of the tax and fine, the penalty of forfeiture is applied, with appeals whose term, in this case, ended in July 2022.

“After forfeiture, it is possible, in theory, for the asset to be auctioned, with 40% of the proceeds going to social security and the rest to the treasury. It is also possible, in theory, the donation, incorporation to public property or destruction.

“Incorporation into the Union’s heritage requires a request from the competent authority, justifying the need and adequacy of the measure, such as the allocation of jewels of relevant cultural and historical value to be destined for a museum. That didn’t happen in this case. It is not possible to incorporate an asset for the personal interest of anyone, only in case of effective public interest.

“The facts were reported to the Federal Public Ministry, and the Federal Revenue made itself available to proceed with the investigations, without prejudice to the collaboration with the Federal Police, already announced by the Minister of Justice.

“Finally, the Federal Revenue salutes the customs agents who fulfilled their legal duties with pride, courtesy, professionalism and impersonality, honoring the institution to which they belong.”