BRASILIA (Reuters) – Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday that President Jair Bolsonaro’s government had not adopted the necessary procedures for the incorporation into public assets of jewels presented by the government of Saudi Arabia to a Brazilian entourage that visited the country in 2021.

“The Presidency of the Republic did not adopt the appropriate procedures for incorporation into public assets, which is why the Federal Revenue auditors, with propriety and good reason, informed the legal procedure and kept the jewels in a Federal Revenue safe in São Paulo for that they were not misappropriated or whatever,” Haddad told reporters at the Ministry of Finance.

Haddad called the estimated value of the jewels an “absurdly atypical thing”, saying that “no one gets a present of 16 million reais”.

The Federal Revenue Service reported earlier this Monday that it will investigate the circumstances of the entry into the country of a second package of jewels given by the government of Saudi Arabia to a Brazilian delegation that visited the country in October 2021 to be delivered to President Jair Bolsonaro. .

The Revenue had already informed at the weekend that the proper protocols for incorporating into the assets of the Union jewels presented by the Saudis to Bolsonaro and the then first lady Michelle Bolsonaro were not followed.

In a note this Monday, the Revenue mentioned the other package of jewelry that “would have entered the country, which would only be possible if brought by another traveler, different from the target of customs inspection” that found the jewelry destined for Michelle.

“The fact could theoretically constitute a violation of customs legislation by the other traveler, due to lack of declaration and payment of taxes”, he said.

“In view of the facts, the Federal Revenue will take the appropriate measures within the scope of its competences for the clarification and compliance with customs legislation, without prejudice to analysis and clarification regarding the destination of the good”, he added.

According to a report in the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo on Friday, the Bolsonaro government tried to illegally bring into the country a necklace, ring, watch and a pair of diamond earrings, valued at 3 million euros, a gift from the Saudi regime. , which were seized at Guarulhos airport.

On Sunday, the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper revealed a second package, which includes a pen, cufflinks, a ring and a type of rosary, all from the Swiss diamond brand Chopard, which was in the luggage of one of the members of the Brazilian entourage and was not intercepted by the IRS. There has been no public assessment of the value of this lot.

The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, sent this Monday a letter to the director general of the Federal Police, Andrei Passos, to investigate the facts disclosed by the reports involving the attempt to enter the jewels that would be delivered to the former president without compliance of legal procedures.

“The facts, in the way they are presented, can constitute crimes against the Public Administration typified in the Penal Code, among others. In this case, with injuries to services and interests of the Union, as well as in view of the international repercussions of the itinerary in criminal theory, the investigative action of the Federal Police is required”, highlighted Dino in the letter.

Bolsonaro, who has been in the United States since he traveled in December days before the end of his term, denied illegality.

“I am now being crucified for a gift I didn’t receive,” he said over the weekend. “I didn’t know. Two, three days later, the Presidency notified the customs that it was to go to the collection. So far so good, no big deal. It could, in my opinion, the customs have delivered. It would go into the collection, and be handed over to the first lady. What does the legislation say? She could wear it, she couldn’t undo it,” he said when speaking to the press in Washington.

This Monday, Haddad also criticized the existence of government attache positions abroad, after reporting in the press the information that, at the end of last year, Bolsonaro appointed the then Federal Revenue Secretary Julio Cesar Vieira Gomes to be an attaché. in Paris.

“Last year I felt very uncomfortable with the creation of these attaches abroad and it seemed a very inappropriate thing to be done on the spur of the moment in order to send these servers abroad, to change countries, among other cities”, he said. Haddad this Monday.

He stated that he asked President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the beginning of his term to extinguish the positions of attachés, “to prevent these servants from leaving Brazil and earning a small fortune in salary abroad, without answering for what they might eventually be doing in Brazil”.

According to the minister, “today it is clearer that something strange was happening, which needs to be investigated, investigated and, eventually, those responsible punished”.

(Reporting by Victor Borges and Ricardo Brito)