The Fernando de Noronha archipelago, one of the main Brazilian tourist attractions, is worth R$10,000. This is the equity value calculated by the Bolsonaro government, within the scope of the process in which the Union tries to federalize the group of islands.

According to Metrópoles, on Tuesday (29), the rapporteur of the case, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, ordered the federal government to correct the value of the case in the process, which needs to reflect both the value of the area in question and the economic benefit. intended.

+ Is Fernando de Noronha a dream? See how much it costs to travel to the destination of celebrities

Days earlier, the federal government asked the STF for an injunction against the State of Pernambuco, with a view to retaking ownership of the Fernando de Noronha archipelago. Responsible for managing the area, the government of Pernambuco considered that the action is unconstitutional.

The post Bolsonaro government calculated that the Noronha archipelago is worth R$ 10,000 appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Bolsonaro #government #calculated #Noronha #archipelago #worth #R10000