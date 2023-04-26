Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrived this Wednesday morning at the federal police headquarters in Brasilia to testify about the January 8 coup in Brasilia, when thousands of his followers invaded the headquarters of the three powers, confirmed a police source.

Bolsonaro, who entered the building in a tinted car and without making statements to the press, He is being investigated as the alleged instigator and mastermind of the acts that tried to overthrow the government of President Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro was included in the investigation for having shared, two days after the anti-democratic acts, a video that suggested, without providing evidence, that the election of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was rigged by the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) and by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

This is the second time that the former president has been heard by investigators since he returned to Brazil. after spending almost three months in the United States. The first statement was made on April 5, within the framework of the investigation into the Saudi jewelery scandal, revealed by the “Estado de S. Paulo” newspaper.

When giving his testimony, Bolsonaro must explain, in addition to the post shared by him, his eventual participation in the preparation of the so-called “draft of the coup”, a document found in the house of the former Justice Minister of his government, Anderson Torres.

The material was seized by the PF during the investigations after the coup events. According to the text, a defense state could be instituted to change the outcome of last year’s presidential election.

Lula da Silva’s government has issued arrest warrants for violent protesters.

The former president must also be questioned for his inaction against the coup camps installed in front of the Army headquarters in several Brazilian cities. In Brasilia, the camp is designated as the base of the radicals who participated in the attacks on January 8. The people who were in the place ended up arrested the next day.

The expectation is that Bolsonaro will also have to explain why he left Brazil on December 30, days before the coup invasions of the headquarters of the Supreme Court, Congress and the Presidency of the Republic. The former president remained in the United States until March 30, when he returned to the country.

Even regarding the period that he was out of Brazil, it is possible that the former president must present information on what contacts he had during this time.

