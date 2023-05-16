Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro appeared on Tuesday at the Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia to declare as a suspect in alleged fraud with certificates of the anticovid vaccine, which he claims not to have taken.



This is the third appearance of the right-wing leader in the last two months before the police authorities, who have also summoned him to testify for his alleged intention to seize some Saudi jewels that are property of the State and for his alleged support for the attempted coup on January 8.

In relation to the anticovid vaccine, the Federal Police suspect that the data of the former president and that of some of his relatives and advisers would have been manipulated so that they could enter the United States at a time when the certificates were required by the authorities of that country.

For that matter, On May 3, the Federal Police raided the residences of

Bolsonaro and six close associates, four of whom remain in custody.

The data would have been manipulated through illegal access to the Ministry of Health systems carried out in November 2021 and December 2022.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrived in his country after a three-month stay in the United States.

In the latter case, it would have been before the trip that Bolsonaro, still as president, made to the United States on December 30, two days before the inauguration of the current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whose victory at the polls he put in doubt. and to whom he refused to hand over power.

While he was in government,

Bolsonaro denied the seriousness of the pandemic, which has already left more than 700,000 deaths and almost 38 million infections in the country.

Bolsonaro responds in a dozen cases before courts of first instance for matters related to alleged abuses of political and economic power, as well as in five processes before the Supreme Court and in others that are processed in the electoral Justice.

Bolsonaro will denounce President Lula

A few days ago it became known that Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will denounce President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in court for associating him with the alleged corruption of a former assistant and for attributing thousands of deaths to him from covid-19.

“Next week I will file two actions against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, one through criminal proceedings and the other through civil proceedings,” the far-right leader announced in a video posted on his social networks.

The ex-president rejected in the video a recurring statement of Lula in his public acts in which he blames him for “the death of at least 300,000” of the 700,000 Brazilians who have lost their lives due to covid-19.

“These are absurd numbers that damage my honor,” Bolsonaro said.

The pandemic has left more than 700,000 deaths and almost 38 million infections in the country.

The other matter for which he will prosecute the current head of state has to do with one of the scandals surrounding lieutenant-colonel Mauro Cid, a very close assistant to

Bolsonaro during the four years he was in power (2019-2022).

Cid was arrested on Wednesday of last week for participating in the alleged plot to falsify vaccination certificates against covid-19 in favor of Bolsonaro himself, the former president’s youngest daughter and several of his former advisers, according to the Federal Police.

According to the Brazilian press, Cid is also being investigated for suspicious “transfers” for the benefit of Bolsonaro, detected after the lifting of his banking and telematic secrecy by court order.

Bolsonaro said that “Lula cannot continue to tell lies freely and not be bothered by practically anyone.” “We will do our part and I am sure that Justice will do its part”, he sentenced.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from agencies