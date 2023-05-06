Former president will have lunch with Valdemar Costa Neto; later, he will go with Michelle to the inauguration event of congresswoman Rosana Valle

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) left this Saturday morning (May 6, 2023) in Brasilia bound for Congonhas International Airport, in São Paulo. The arrival of the former Chief Executive in the capital of São Paulo is scheduled for 11 am. At 2 pm, Bolsonaro will have lunch with the president of the PL (Liberal Party), Valdemar Costa Neto. Afterwards, he meets with the president of the PL Mulher nacional, former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, at the inauguration ceremony of the state deputy Rosana Valle as the new president of the PL Woman in the State. The event will be held at Alesp (Legislative Assembly of São Paulo).